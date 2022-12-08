New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The government on Thursday asked consumers not to pay any additional charge for solar installations as the 'Rooftop Solar Programme' has been extended till March 31, 2026.

The programme has been extended till 31.03.2026 and therefore, subsidy under the programme will be available until the target under the programme is achieved, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

Also Read | Cyclone Mandous Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu From December 9 Midnight, Red Alert Issued for Three Districts.

"All residential consumers are hereby advised not to pay any additional charges to any vendor on account of fee for application on the National Portal or any additional charges for net-metering/testing which are not prescribed by the respective distribution company," it said.

In case any such charges are demanded by any vendor/agency/person, the same can be reported to the ministry through email rts-mnre@gov.in, it said.

Also Read | How To Get Most Out Of Black Friday Deals?.

Consumers willing to install rooftop solar panels can apply and track the process on the National Portal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the portal for rooftop solar on July 30, 2022.

"The subsidy under National Portal has been fixed at Rs 14,588 per kW (for capacity up to 3 kW) for the entire country and residential consumers have to install rooftop solar plant from any one of the vendors registered by the respective distribution company of their locality," the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)