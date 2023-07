New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Centre on Tuesday said it has decided to re-open the portal for inviting fresh applications from interested companies under the Production Linked Incentive scheme for Textiles till August 31, 2023 in view of requests from industry stakeholders.

The Centre launched the PLI scheme with an approved outlay of Rs 10,683 crore to promote the production of man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics and products of technical textiles in the country to enable the textiles industry to achieve size and scale and to become competitive.

"In view of the requests from the industry stakeholders, Ministry of Textiles has decided to re-open the PLI Portal till 31 August 2023 for inviting applications from interested companies under PLI scheme of Textiles for MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and products of Technical Textiles," an official statement said.

All the terms and conditions notified earlier vide notifications and guidelines shall be applicable, it added.

