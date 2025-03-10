New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The Department of Pharmaceuticals has sought expressions of interest from interested entities for project funding under the PRIP scheme.

The Promotion of Research and Innovation in Pharma MedTech sector (PRIP) scheme has been launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to transform India into a global powerhouse for R&D in the Pharma MedTech sector.

Also Read | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Result of March 1 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The scheme was notified on August 17, 2023, with a total financial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore, of which Rs 4,250 crore is focused on accelerating investments in the R&D ecosystem within the sector.

Department of Pharmaceuticals invites Expressions of Interest (EoI) from interested entities --proprietary firm or partnership firm or limited liability partnership, startups or a company /Group of companies registered in India for project funding under the PRIP scheme, it stated.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"This EoI has been designed to provide you with an opportunity to co-shape India's journey towards becoming an R&D innovation hub, by soliciting your inputs," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)