Mumbai, March 10: Conducted under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the Bodoland Lottery is one of the most popular lottery games in Assam, attracting thousands of participants daily. The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Monday, March 10, 2025, is being officially declared. The winners’ list, along with ticket numbers, is available online at bodolotteries.com. This website provides the Bodoland Lottery Result as well as the winners list of Monday's lucky draw.

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format is uploaded on the official website three times daily, at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Participants can easily check if they won without visiting ad-heavy websites. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF on Monday, March 10, along with the complete winners’ list and ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF is published daily on the official website bodolotteries.com. Players can visit the site at the designated times, 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM, to check their results. The PDF file contains all the details, including the winning ticket numbers and prize categories. For quick access, participants can click here to download the latest Bodoland Lottery Result. It is advisable to cross-check the ticket numbers carefully and follow the official process to claim prizes. Shillong Teer Results Today, March 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In India, lotteries are legally operated in 13 states, including Assam, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, and Punjab, with each state having its own set of rules and regulations. Popular lotteries include Sikkim State Lottery, Kerala State Lottery, Bodoland Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery, and West Bengal State Lottery, among others. While these lotteries provide entertainment and the chance to win big, LatestLY advises players to approach them responsibly. Gambling and betting can lead to financial risks, and participants should always play within their means.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2025 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).