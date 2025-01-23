New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The government has notified new regulations requiring mandatory verification and stamping of traffic radar equipment to improve road safety and enforcement accuracy across the country.

These rules will come into force from July 1, giving enough time for industries to comply with new provisions.

"The public would benefit as there would be improved enforcement as verified radar speed guns will accurately measure vehicle speeds, identify violations and enforce traffic laws effectively," the Consumer Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

The new rules, which fall under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, will apply to "microwave Doppler radar equipment", widely utilised for measuring vehicle speeds on roads.

The new framework requires all speed measurement devices to undergo verification and receive official stamps before deployment. This process aims to guarantee precise readings for speed and distance measurements, crucial for traffic law enforcement.

According to the ministry, the verified radar equipment will help enforcement personnel to measure speed limits effectively, which in turn, significantly enhance the effectiveness and credibility of law enforcement officers' in traffic enforcement.

Modern radar systems are highly accurate, can measure the speed of multiple vehicles simultaneously and often include features like automatic target tracking. Proper calibration ensures the device provides reliable and precise speed readings.

The Legal Metrology Division of the Consumer Affairs Ministry finalised the rules following extensive consultations with stakeholders, including the Indian Institute of Legal Metrology, Regional Reference Laboratories, manufacturers, and vehicle certification organisations.

The regulations come as the government seeks to improve the road safety records. Accurate speed detection is seen as critical for identifying violations and deterring dangerous driving behaviour.

