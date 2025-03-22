Lucknow, Mar 22 (PTI) National general secretary of the Congress and UP in-charge Avinash Pande on Saturday alleged the current government wants to "divide" the whole society, and added that "we have to unite and maintain the unity and integrity of India".

Addressing the 'Holi Milan' function organised at the party's state headquarters here on Saturday, Pande said, "Our leader Rahul Gandhi talks about opening 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' in the 'Nafrat ke Bazaar' and we are all working to spread his message of love to the people. In today's era when the current government wants to divide the entire society, we have to unite and maintain the unity and integrity of India."

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "This is the time to imbibe the mantra of brotherhood and unity of Holi and start preparing for 2027 with full dedication. We will answer the BJP's politics of hatred in the spirit of peace and harmony of India. We will fight their nefarious attempts to divide the society by binding the entire state in a thread of love."

Rai also congratulated all newly appointed district/city presidents and said the party has a lot of expectations from them, the UP Congress said in a statement.

A number of Congress leaders, including PL Punia, Dheeraj Gurjar, Rajesh Tiwari, and Pradeep Narwal, were present on this occasion, the statement said.

