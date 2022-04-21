New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday invited both domestic and global investors, industrialists, business houses, exporters, and MSME sector to invest in India.

He also said the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDC) is now at the cusp of taking off and the ministry will take it forward on fast track mode.

It is India's most ambitious infrastructure programme aiming to develop new industrial cities as smart cities and converging next generation technologies across infrastructure sectors.

The minister said he has instructed his officers to quickly do an assessment of what the other nodes and clusters are willing to do in a time-bound manner, otherwise "foreclose" those projects and offer them to other areas where "we can get land on a fast track basis".

"We want to serve you (industry) and states will also have to take ownership and responsibility to provide the land on a fast track basis," he added.

"I would like to invite all of you in this room across the country, investors, industrialists and business houses, exporters, MSME sector within the country and internationally to invest in the future, invest in India, invest in the land of opportunity," he said at the Investor Round Table Conference on National Industrial Corridor Development Programme here.

He said when NICDC was started in 2008, no land was in place and there was no masterplan and everything was at an announcement stage.

"You can experience that plug-and-play infrastructure that is sought to be offered through the NICDC projects and I'm happy that at least four have taken off," he said, adding many project proponents and CEOs have come up with schemes to promote utilisation of the 3,000 acres of land available.

Goyal said as per his understanding, CEO of Greater Noida has committed for allotment of land within 20 days of making an application.

Dholera CEO has also offered land at concessional rates to the first movers or anchor investors.

"I've asked (my officials) to ensure time bound implementation of those projects, assess the number of jobs being created by them, no land squatting because you're offering a discount. Land should be linked with milestones or time bound implementation or time bound creation of jobs," he said.

He added that states are being urged for faster decision making, otherwise "we will be forced to foreclose the projects and offer to other states," he said.

World class 'plug and play' infrastructure at plot level has been developed in four cities -- Dholera (Gujarat), Shendra Bidkin (Maharashtra), Vikram Udyogpuri (Madhya Pradesh), and Integrated Industrial Township (Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh).

Industry leaders and major investors lauded the various government initiatives. Haier President N S Satish and Coatall Films MD Sadanand Vasant Shabde said investment and land allocation have become much easier for companies.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)