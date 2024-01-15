Una (HP), Jan 15 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Monday said a grand temple will be built in Chintpurni here for which land has been acquired at a cost of Rs 8 crore.

Agnihotri Agnihotri was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Cafe Cross Road built by the Chintpurni Temple Trust at a cost of Rs 60 lakh in Nandpur village in this district.

He said several development projects are being implemented for the development of the Chhinnamastika Dham in Chintpurni.

Completion of these projects would enable devotees coming here to access world-class facilities, he added.

The deputy chief minister added that religious circuit bus services will be started on 100 routes in Himachal Pradesh under the 'Darshan Seva Yojana' to facilitate pilgrims.

He said the government has taken steps to ensure smooth movement of devotees to religious places that witness high footfall throughout the year. These include the temples of Mata Chintpurni, Mata Jwala Ji, Mata Chamunda, Mata Naina Devi and Baba Balak Nath.

