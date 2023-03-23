Gangtok, Mar 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his grandfather with a sharp-edged weapon in Sikkim's East district, police said on Thursday.

According to a police report, the Sang police outpost received a complaint over the telephone on Wednesday around 9:30 am stating that a 19-year-old was seen roaming around with a sharp-edged weapon (Bamphok), with blood stains around his residence in Beyong Khamdong area of the district.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Budget Envisaging Expenditure of Rs 45 Lakh Crore for FY 2023-24.

The complaint was forwarded to Singtam police station by the Sang outpost.

The police report states that "Upon arrival at the scene, the police team found the 80-year-old with multiple injuries to his head, neck, and face.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Launch New Non-profit Initiative SeVVA to Help People in Need.

The case is under investigation, the report added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)