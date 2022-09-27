Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man has been arrested by the Government Railway Police for allegedly molesting a 22-year-old woman at Thane railway station, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday morning when the victim, who works in a private firm, was climbing up the stairs of the railway station bridge.

Taking advantage of the crowd, the man touched her inappropriately, a GRP official said, adding that the woman showed courage and handed over the man to the GRP personnel present on the spot.

A case was registered for outraging the modesty of a woman and further investigation is underway.

