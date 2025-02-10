New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) on Monday posted a 6.25 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 119 crore for the December quarter on higher income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 112 crore in the year-ago period.

Total increase rose to Rs 2,811 crore for the quarter from Rs 2,024 crore a year ago, GSFC said in a regulatory filing.

With favourable conditions reported for rabi crops across major states, GSFC said the country is poised for another strong harvest season.

"However, the fertiliser industry faces challenges due to price constraints, global supply conditions and subsidy structures impacting production and imports," it said.

The company's focus will be on optimising sales opportunities and ensuring strategic stock placements for the upcoming kharif season.

A stable pricing environment for phosphatic fertilisers, along with potential policy interventions, will play a key role in shaping procurement strategies, it added.

