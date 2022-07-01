New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Terming GST as the biggest indirect tax reform in the history of independent India, CII on Friday said it helped in creating a unified market across states, simplified the indirect tax structure for the industry and also brought about logistics and warehousing efficiencies.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee said the government is to be particularly felicitated for taking on board industry suggestions continuously and coordinating during the entire period of transition.

"It is truly a huge achievement. I also compliment CBIC and GSTN along with other bodies who led the transition with such impact. The tireless efforts of all officials at all levels enabled the smooth implementation of the reform in such a short time," he said.

