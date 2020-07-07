New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The CBIC on Tuesday said the GST Implementation Committee is considering the demand for extending the due date for filing of annual return for 2019-20 by composition dealers.

"Representations have been received on non-availability and extension of date of Form GSTR-4 for FY 2019-20 on the common portal. The matter of extension of date of GSTR-4 for FY 2019-20 is under consideration by the GST Implementation Committee,” the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) tweeted.

Also Read | West Bengal to Impose Complete Lockdown in Containment Zones From July 9; Here's What Will Remain Open And Shut.

The time limit to file GSTR-4 annual returns for the FY 2019-20 by the composition dealers had been extended till July 15, 2020 on April 3, 2020.

"But, as GSTN still grapples to provide the facility of smooth filing of the return, a further extension is expected," AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Smartphone Likely to Be Launched in India on July 21.

GST composition scheme can be opted by any taxpayer whose turnover is less than Rs 1.5 crore. Under the scheme, manufacturers and traders are required to pay GST at 1 per cent, while it is 5 per cent for restaurants (which do not serve alcohol).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)