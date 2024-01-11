New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Guar seed prices on Thursday rose Rs 16 to Rs 5,369 per 10 quintals in futures trade after speculators widened their positions following a firm trend in the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery rose Rs 16 or 0.30 per cent to Rs 5,369 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 14,065 lots.

According to marketmen, speculators raised bets, tracking a firm trend in the spot market and thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to the rise in guar seed prices.

