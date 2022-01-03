Gandhinagar, Jan 3 (PTI) A total 39 MoUs were signed on Monday as part of the upcoming 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, including those to set up the country's first lithium refinery and research centre for nano satellites.

The memoranda of understandings (MoUs) also comprise initial pacts signed by educational institutions for research and training purposes.

This was the sixth in the series of MoU signing events that are being organised by the government every Monday. With this, the total number of such MoUs signed so far has risen to 135.

Manikaran Lithium Private Limited has signed an MoU proposing to set up a high-purity battery grade lithium production facility in the state, which it said will be the country's first lithium refinery.

Similarly, IG Drones has signed an MoU to set up a research centre for nano satellites in Ahmedabad, and Star Defence Logistics and Engineering has signed an MoU for a proposed plant in Ahmedabad to produce bullet-proof jackets, pistols and tanks, officials said.

Additional Chief Secretary of Industry Department Rajiv Kumar Gupta had exchanged these MOUs with the concerned investors.

Among other MoUs signed on Monday were a strategic MoU by Gujarat Jalseva Training Institute (GJTI) for research and training; pact between Forensic Science University and Bhakat Kavi Narasimha Mehta University for forensic science related programs as well as development of skilled human resources, as per the official release.

In addition to investments in industry, MOUs were signed between the Shri Govind Guru University and Panchmahal district police for mental-physical health of its staff as well as their skill development in the administrative and legal fields, said the release.

In addition, Swarnim Startup and Innovation University and Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology also signed MoUs. An MoU was also signed to set up an Airport Flying Training Institute in Amreli.

"In addition to these strategic projects, MoUs were also signed for captive jetty project, captive solar power plant, project to develop the state's first lithium refinery, to set up green renewable hydrogen facility, disinfectant intermediates, synthetic organic chemicals plant, research centre for nano satellites, etc.," said the release.

The 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit will be held between January 10-12. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the summit at Mahatma Mandir on January 10.

