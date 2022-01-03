Chennai, January 2: A former bank employee (35) allegedly died by suicide after killing his wife and two kids during a domestic quarrel here, police said on Sunday. One of the children was a one-and-a-half-year old infant. The reason for the extreme step was the man was said to be in debt, a police official said.

The family hails from Gobichettipalayam, Erode district, and was living in Chennai for sometime. During the domestic quarrel on Saturday, the 35-year-old man fatally hit his wife, 34, with a cricket bat. "We believe the kids have been fed with food mixed with poison as they were seen lying dead on a cot. After killing them, the man hanged himself," the official told PTI. Chennai Shocker: Presidency College First-Year Student Dies by Suicide, Jumps Before Double-Decker Train After Getting 'Insulted.

The family does not have any relatives or friends in the city and their family members in Gopichettipalayam have been informed, he said. The bodies have been sent for an autopsy, he said.