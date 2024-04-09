Gurugram, Apr 9 (PTI) A man has been duped of more than Rs 70,000 on the pretext of settling a loan he had taken from a non-banking finance company, police said here on Tuesday.

In a police complaint, Sunil Kumar Raghav, a resident of Bhondsi, said that he had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh from a non-banking finance company and was repaying it in instalments.

Recently, he searched the customer care number of the company on Google to talk to the firm's representative and settle the loan, a police officer said, adding that Raghav called the number and spoke to a person who gave him another phone number to talk to another official.

"Following a telephonic conversation with the official, I got an email in which I was asked to deposit Rs 70,401 in a bank account for loan clearance. I deposited the amount in the given account number and later got calls asking me to deposit more money," Raghav said in his complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Cyber Crime police station in South Gurugram on Monday and an investigation has been initiated, the police officer said.

