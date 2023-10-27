Gurugram, Oct 27 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man from Bihar to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife in 2020, police said on Friday.

The court of Additional District and Session Judge Virender Prasad also slapped the convict, Dharmendra, with a fine of Rs 5,000. He will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months in case of non-payment of the fine, they said.

Police said an FIR was registered in connection with this case on February 19, 2020, under the section of murder at the Kherki Daula police station.

Dharmendra aka Sunny Kumar (31), a native of Bihar's Nalanda district, was living in a rented accommodation in Gurugram's Nawada village along with his wife Anupama, they said.

Police said they received information on the morning of February 19, 2020, that a young man had absconded after murdering his wife in Nawada village.

A police team reached the spot and found that a blood-stained heavy stone was lying near the woman's blood-soaked body, they said.

Police said the neighbours told them that there were frequent fights between the couple.

Dharmendra used to doubt his wife's character and there was a fight between them even on the night of February 18, 2020, they said.

Police said the couple was not seen for a long time in the morning of February 19, 2020. Their neighbours found Anupama dead as they opened the door of their house while her husband was missing, they added.

The accused had scribbled on the wall of the room that a life has to be taken to save the lives of many members of the family, they said.

Police further said Dharmendra was nabbed from his house in Nalanda.

The couple has three children whom they had left them in the village a month before the incident, they said.

The police presented the challan in the court and a total 18 witnesses were presented in the court during the trial. On the basis of the evidence and witnesses revealed during the trial, the court held Dharmendra guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

