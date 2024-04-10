Gurugram, April 10: A 25-year-old man allegedly hanged himself at his home here after a breakup with his girlfriend, who has been booked for abetment to suicide, police said on Wednesday. Before allegedly hanging himself, Shivam Bhatnagar sent a suicide note to his friend Akash around 6.45 pm on Tuesday, meant for his father, saying he had given up on his life.

“Papa, Please forgive me, I am ending my life,” he wrote in the note. Akash then phoned Shivam's father Sanjay Bhatnagar who is a priest in Krishna Temple in Jacobpura and lived on the first floor. The priest and others rushed to Shivam's room and broke open the door to find him hanging from the ceiling fan with a bedsheet, police said. They took him to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, they said. Gurugram Shocker: Man Thrashes 45-Year-Old to Death for ‘Talking’ to His Wife, Arrested.

The victim's father, Sanjay filed a case at the City police station against the woman, described as Shivam's girlfriend, and her male friend who are mentioned in the note, police said. Sanjay told the police that Shivam had spoken to the woman from 2.30 pm to 5 pm after which he allegedly killed himself, they said. Gurugram Shocker: Friends Stab 21-Year-Old Youth to Death in Fight Over Love Affair in Ravi Nagar Area.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 34 (common intention) against the woman and her friend, they said. The body has been handed over to the kin after post-mortem and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.