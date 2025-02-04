Gurugram, Feb 4 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to 20 years in prison and also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on Tuesday for abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Police said on March 10, 2021, a complaint was lodged in Bilaspur police station regarding the abduction of the girl, following which an FIR was registered.

Also Read | Delhi Election 2025: How To Vote? How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip Online? How To Find Polling Station? All Answers Here.

Investigations led to the arrest of Sohit Kumar, from Pata village in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

The girl alleged that the accused raped her, police said, adding that a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 4, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Based on the chargesheet filed by Gurugram police, the court of additional session judge Ashwani Kumar on Tuesday sentenced the accused to 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 40,000, a police spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)