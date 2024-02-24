Gurugram, Feb 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will flag off the Gurugram Marathon-2024 on Sunday with around 40,000 people expected to participate in it, an official said.

The 42.2 km-long marathon will start at 4.30 am and will be held in four parts, the official said. The marathon track has been set up between Laser Valley to Bakhtawar Chowk, HSBC Bank Road, he said.

"Gurugram is going to make a new beginning of its own on the lines of other metropolitan cities. Now every year, a marathon will be organised in Gurugram," DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said on Saturday addressing a press conference.

"Even today on Saturday, there were long queues of citizens collecting kits at the marathon expo. The number of people registering for Gurugram Marathon has reached around 40,000," he said.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and other sportspersons, including Olympians, from Haryana will join the marathon, Yadav said.

"The full marathon of 42.2 km will start on Sunday at 4.30 am. After this, the 21.1-km half marathon will start at 6.30 am, the third 10-km race will start at 7.30 am and the 5-km run for fun will start at 7.45 am. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will be present as the chief guest at the grand marathon ceremony on Sunday morning," the DC added.

Police have made security arrangements for the marathon and have issued directions for traffic diversions for a smooth race, the official said.

All arrangements have been made for Sunday at the Expo Ground in front of Laser Valley, the DC said.

The main stage, cultural stage, parking area, running track, necessary facilities for the people participating in the marathon etc. have been completed, he said.

Yadav said RJ Naved, singers Desi Rockstar MD, Naveen Poonia and other artists will also give live performances at the event.

