Gurugram, May 11 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested four men on charges of cattle smuggling following a chase during which the accused pelted stones on the cops and a team of cow vigilantes, officials said on Sunday.

Three members of the gang managed to escape, they said.

“We are questioning the accused after registering an FIR. Raids are being conducted to arrest the three absconders,” SHO of Sector 65 police station, Ajayveer Bhadana, said.

During the chase past midnight on Saturday, the accused's vehicle overturned after a tyre burst, leading to their arrests, police said.

The action followed after a local cow vigilante group reportedly got a tip-off that some cattle smugglers were planning to steal cows from a lane near the Wazirabad village.

The police team also rescued cows from the vehicle, officials said.

