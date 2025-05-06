Mumbai, May 6 (PTI) Gut startup The Good Bug on Tuesday announced a Rs 100 crore fundraise in a round led by Susquehanna Asia VC.

Existing investor Fireside Ventures also participated in the round, a statement said.

"This new capital infusion will be pivotal in accelerating our research and development efforts, driving ground-breaking innovations in gut health through rigorous R&D," co-founder Keshav Biyani said.

The company, which focuses on gut bacterial and microbiome science to deliver root-cause solutions for critical health challenges, had raised Rs 35 crore in a round last year led by Sharrp Ventures.

"Their holistic approach, rooted in gut microbiome science, emphasizes the importance of digestive wellness as the foundation for overall well-being - a vision that resonates deeply with the growing awareness of its role in preventing many health issues," Susquehanna's investment advisor Bhavani Rana said.

