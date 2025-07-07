New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Skills & Talent development company NIIT on Monday said it has appointed Harsh Kundra as Head of Technology for NIIT Digital.

Kundra brings over 10 years of leadership experience in product engineering, digital transformation, and enterprise architecture.

Before NIIT, he was CTO at LEAD School. He has also held tech leadership roles at Jabong, Meritnation, and Hindustan Times.

"His deep expertise in building scalable technology platforms and his experience across consumer and enterprise segments align well with our mission to deliver outcome-driven learning solutions. Harsh's leadership will be key as we continue to evolve NIIT's digital learning capabilities for the future of work," Pankaj Jathar, CEO of NIIT Ltd, said.

*** UltraTech says its limestone mines get sustainable ratings * UltraTech Cement on Monday said its 13 limestone mines were awarded 5-star and 7-star ratings for sustainable mining by the Indian Bureau of Mines.

The company's endeavours in driving excellence in mining are in line with the Indian Bureau of Mines' goals towards sustainable mining, green mining, efficient operations, and technology-driven mineral processing, it said in a statement.

