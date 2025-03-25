Chandigarh, Mar 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan witnessed proceedings during the budget session of the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday.

Later, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan extended a warm welcome to Saini and Kalyan.

Sandhwan presented a glass replica of Sri Harmandir Sahib to Saini and Kalyan.

Punjab ministers Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and BJP MLA Ashwani Sharma were also present on the occasion.

