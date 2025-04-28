Latest News | Haryana Discusses Fiscal Strength, Vision for Future Growth at 16th Finance Comm Meeting

Chandigarh, Apr 28 (PTI) The 16th Finance Commission chaired by Arvind Panagariya held a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior state officials here on Monday.

The chief minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, along with senior state government officers, held detailed discussions regarding key fiscal matters and financial strategies for the state, a state government statement said.

The meeting focused on addressing financial issues and enhancing the allocation of resources for Haryana's economic growth.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi and other senior state government officials gave a detailed presentation about Haryana's journey since its formation in 1966 to becoming one of the leading contributors to India's economic growth.

The commission was apprised by the officials that despite the low central devolution, the fiscal deficit and liabilities have been maintained within the targets specified by the Finance Commission.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, Panagariya said, "We had a long meeting with Haryana CM, Chief Secretary, Chief Principal Secretary and other officials".

"...The big focus was on the finances and even within that, a major pitch made in the presentation was that over the years Haryana has received less than what is due in terms of the devolution of tax revenues.

"Haryana made a very fine pitch on that. My own reaction was that it has a good case and has made a good case on the enhancement of devolution to it," Panagariya told reporters.

On vertical devolution, Panagariya said Haryana's recommendation was very similar to most of the other states.

"Most of the other states have said that devolution to the states should be increased from its current level of 41 per cent of the divisible pool to 50 per cent. That is a big ask, for the commission to make such a large jump, it is very unusual, not unprecedented though, but that has been the pitch of most of the states," he noted.

On horizontal devolution, he said Haryana had a very different set of suggestions as to how the share of the states ought to be divided among them.

"I think, this is the major part of recommendations Haryana has made," he added.

The commission's mandate is to make recommendations on how the tax revenue should be divided between the centre and states and then among the states.

"In the process of our work, the Commission visits every single state. Since June 2024, we have been visiting various states and today Haryana is 24th such state we have visited," Panagariya said.

According to the state government statement, the presentation also highlighted Haryana's steady progress towards equitable fiscal federalism backed by strong economic fundamentals and a visionary roadmap for the future.

The commission was apprised that Haryana's gross state domestic product (GSDP) for 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 6,77,033 crore.

It was further shared that Haryana boasts the second-highest per capita income among major states at Rs 3,53,182. Additionally, Haryana holds the distinction of being the first state in India to procure all crops grown within its territory at minimum support price (MSP).

It was informed that Haryana ranks 5th in terms of share of contribution to India's overall GST collections for the year 2024-25.

Besides, Haryana ranks first among major states in terms of GST Collection Per Capita (2024-25).

The commission was apprised that the state moved from the 'performer' category to the 'front runner' category in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index, achieving a national rank of 13 in 2023-24.

The commission was assured about the state's strong economic performance, progressive reforms, and strategic investments that will make Haryana a major driver of India's growth story in the coming decades.

Chief Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar said the Haryana government is actively implementing various welfare schemes for the public.

Khullar highlighted that under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, only 9 lakh families in Haryana were eligible for benefits as the scheme's criteria stipulated that only families listed in the SECC list with an annual income of up to Rs 1,20,000.

However, the state government has gone a step further by extending these benefits to a larger population by launching 'Chirayu Haryana Yojana'. An additional 32 lakh families are now receiving healthcare benefits, supported entirely through state resources, he added.

While the central government reimburses benefits for only 9 lakh families, the Haryana government is funding the coverage for the remaining families from the state's own revenue receipts, he said.

The top official further suggested that the commission should take this substantial state initiative into account when considering central fund allocations, recommending that states implementing central schemes on a broader scale should receive state-specific grants.

The chief principal secretary also assured the commission that the state government would soon submit a detailed memorandum regarding the division of funds for Haryana under centrally sponsored schemes.

