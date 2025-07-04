Chandigarh, Jul 4 (PTI) The Haryana Excise and Taxation Department has collected a revenue of Rs 12,615 crore during the ongoing excise auctions.

So far, the department has successfully auctioned 1,081 out of a total of 1,194 excise zones across the state.

Excise and Taxation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Friday said the retail liquor vends licensees can operate two vends in each zone, thus more than 2,150 retail liquor vends have been opened within the first three weeks under the new excise policy.

He said in the ongoing auctions, only 113 zones are left and these are likely to be auctioned within a few days.

He emphasised that the excise auctions for retail liquor vends in Haryana is a completely transparent process conducted through the e-auction portal. Since liquor licensees participate freely in the auction process, the excise zones are auctioned at appropriate price determined by a fair process, he said.

Singh further said this year since the state cabinet had approved the excise policy for a longer period of almost 2 years up to March 31, 2027, the department has been able to earn significantly high revenue as compared to the last year's auction.

In the last round of auction, which happened on July 3, 2025, the department auctioned 21 more zones at a revenue of Rs 215 crore.

