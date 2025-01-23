Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Haryana Cabinet on Thursday decided to expand the Divyang pension scheme, adding ten more categories, in a move aimed towards inclusivity and support for Persons With Disabilities (PwDs).

The cabinet, which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, approved amendments to the Haryana Disabled Pension Rules, 2016. As per the decision, 10 additional categories of PwDs in Haryana will now be eligible for pension benefits, said an official statement.

The move aligns with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, under which the central government has included 21 disability categories.

Until now, the Haryana government has been providing pension benefits to individuals with 11 categories of disabilities. With the approval of the recent amendments in the rules, nearly 32,000 more PwDs will be eligible to receive monthly pension benefits.

The newly included categories are, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, speech and language disability, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, sickle cell disease, multiple disabilities, specific learning disabilities, autism spectrum disorder, and chronic neurological conditions, the statement said.

Presently, there are 2,08,071 beneficiaries in Haryana receiving a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 under the Haryana Divyang Pension scheme. With the inclusion of these 10 new categories, nearly 32,000 more PwDs will be benefited.

The Cabinet has also removed the age limit for individuals suffering from hemophilia and thalassemia to qualify for financial assistance.

Previously, patients had to be at least 18 years old to receive financial support. Under the new rules, assistance will be provided to these individuals regardless of age.

Furthermore, the financial assistance for hemophilia, thalassemia and sickle cell anemia will be provided in addition to any other social security pension the beneficiaries may already be receiving.

In another Cabinet decision, the government has introduced the Haryana One-Time Settlement Scheme for recovery of outstanding tax dues with an aim to move ahead in the GST regime with lesser baggage of arrears, litigations and expedite the recovery of outstanding dues and give relief to small taxpayers.

In the new scheme formulated for the settlement of outstanding tax liabilities under seven pre-GST Acts, taxpayers with outstanding liabilities of up to Rs 10 lakh under any single Act will be granted a concession of up to Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, 60 per cent of the remaining principal tax amount will also be waived, the statement said.

Taxpayers with outstanding liabilities of more than Rs 10 lakh and up to Rs 10 crore will also receive a 50 per cent concession on their tax amount. Over 2 lakh taxpayers are expected to benefit from this scheme.

The statement said all taxpayers availing of this scheme will have their interest and penalty amounts completely waived. The taxpayers with settlement amounts exceeding Rs 10 lakh will be allowed to pay their principal amount in two installments.

The scheme is applicable for quantified outstanding dues under the seven Acts including The Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003, The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 (Central Act 74 of 1956) and The Haryana Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act.

"The scheme shall be open for 120 days from the appointed day. The taxpayer whose settlement amount comes to more than 10 lakh, may pay the settlement amount in two installments," it said.

In another decision, the cabinet approved the Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development for the period spanning from the financial year 2024-25 to 2029-30. The project aims to improve air quality and reduce emissions across the Indo-Gangetic Plain, a region that spans multiple state boundaries.

The Haryana Clean Air Project for Sustainable Development (HCAPSD) is a state government initiative supported by the World Bank. The total proposed budget for the project is Rs 3,647 crore. The project will be financed through the World Bank's Program for Results (PforR) mechanism.

The project will support the strengthening of air quality management systems in the state, while synergizing efforts being undertaken by the Government of India.

It will focus on designing and implementing sector-specific air pollution abatement measures and facilitating coordination among Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) states to reduce cross-border emissions.

Additionally, the project aims to enhance the 'ease of living' for citizens across Haryana's cities.

