Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A 50-year-old farmer from Haryana was shot dead and two others were seriously injured in an attack by two bike-borne assailants on Monday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Shamli district's Mamore village when Devendra was heading to his fields on a motorcycle along with two companions — Islam and Subhan.

Two armed assailants on another motorcycle intercepted them and attacked them. Devendra was shot dead, while Islam and Subhan sustained injuries from sharp-edged weapons, Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Kumar Singh said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was a result of an old enmity. Police have taken one of the accused into custody and are continuing efforts to arrest the other, officials said.

