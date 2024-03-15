Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) The Haryana government on Friday increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 percentage points for state government employees, pensioners and family pensioners.

The revised rate, which has been increased from 46 per cent to 50 per cent, will be effective from January 1, 2024, said an official statement here.

"The increased DA will start being paid to government employees with their March 2024 salary..along with this, the arrears for the months of January and February will be paid in the month of May," it said.

The state government has also issued orders to provide Dearness Relief (DR) to its pensioners and family pensioners from January 1, 2024, onwards.

They will also be paid DR with their March 2024 pension/family pension payable in April 2024 and the arrears for January and February 2024 will be paid in May 2024.

