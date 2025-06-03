Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) The Haryana government and the Naveen Jindal Foundation have signed a pact for the establishment of the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule International Skill Centre at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ITI, Bahlolpur in Kurukshetra district.

A Memorandum of Understanding to this effect was signed here on Tuesday between the Naveen Jindal Foundation and the Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Haryana.

The Industrial Training Institute will be developed into an international-level skill centre and will be operated by the Naveen Jindal Foundation, which is led by BJP MP from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal.

The MoU was signed here in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Naveen Jindal and Hisar MLA and former Minister Savitri Jindal.

Speaking on the occasion, Saini said that Kurukshetra will play a pivotal role in realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Naveen Jindal emphasized the importance of high-quality skill training to empower youth to pursue both self-employment and job opportunities in India and overseas.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly emphasized on skill-based education since 2014. Taking inspiration from him, work is being done towards completing these tasks in Kurukshetra parliamentary constituency, Jindal said.

Also present at the event were Additional Chief Secretary Skill Development and Industrial Training Department Vijayendra Singh, Advisor Foreign Cooperation Department Pawan Chaudhary, and other senior officials.

