Gurugram, Feb 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that the state has substantial scope for entrepreneurship in the tourism sector and his government is ready to support young entrepreneurs.

The chief minister was speaking at the inauguration of hotel chain platform OYO's startup accelerator programme Aarambh here.

The programme aimed at fostering new entrepreneurs would effectively promote and support budding entrepreneurs, Khattar said.

The chief minister further said that there are immense employment opportunities in the hotel business.

The government, he said, is continuously making efforts to ensure that the young generation moves forward with zeal and enthusiasm, employment opportunities continue to be available to the youth. Also, the government will provide full support to those starting their own business.

"We must progress by exploring new ideas and options. The government's primary objective is to foster young entrepreneurs in partnership with private institutions," he added.

