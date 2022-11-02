New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) More than 30 people were injured as a Haryana Roadways bus collided with a tree after a brake failure in southwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | AirAsia Sells Remaining Stake in AirAsia India to Tata Group-Owned Air India.

The incident occurred at Jhatikra Mod on Tuesday when the bus was going to Narwana. Thirty-four passengers, including the driver, got injured and were sent to the RTRM hospital, police said.

Also Read | ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited for 293 Constable and Other Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Here's How To Apply.

Preliminary inquiry suggested that after the brake failure, the driver of the vehicle hit a tree in order to save the bus from an accident with other vehicles, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)