New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) Infra-to-energy player Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has secured an order worth Rs 23 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The project has been secured through e-tender process.

"Letter of Award (LOA) has been received from NHAI for acting as user fee collection agency at Shrishikalan Fee Plaza at km 193 for rehabilitation and upgradation from km 178.00 to km 215.00 (Kabarai-Banda Section) of NH-76 to 2 lane with paved shoulder on EPC mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh," the company said in a filing.

The value of the awarded project is Rs 22.995 crore.

HMPL is into renewable energy and building road projects on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

