Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Friday directed authorities to remove the lock and seal in shops that were sealed in Udhagamandalam (Ooty) for using banned plastic items, considering the livelihood of the shop owners.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Tipped To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 6.78-inch OLED Display.

A bench of Justices V Bharathidasan and N Sathish Kumar recalled that the court had earlier directed the authorities to conduct surprise inspection and also ordered them to lock and seal the shops immediately, if they were found selling banned plastic items including water bottles.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 To Be Launched on April 13, 2022; Check Details Here.

"It is brought to our notice that pursuant to the said order, surprise checks have been conducted in Ooty and the revenue authorities have closed certain shops. Considering the fact that the closed shops belong to petty shopkeepers eking out their livelihood from the meagre income from the shops, we are inclined to permit the authorities to remove the lock and seal, after obtaining an undertaking from the shop owners that they will not sell the banned plastic items again," they said.

"After giving such an undertaking, if the shop owners sell the banned plastic items again, it is open to the authorities to lock and seal the shops permanently," the bench said, adding that the order was applicable to Ooty, Kodaikannal, Yercaud and other hill stations in Tamil Nadu.

The court posted the matter on April 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)