New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) IT services company HCL Technologies on Monday said it has been selected to provide global service desk and on-site support to global healthcare company Novo Nordisk.

Through the partnership, HCL will help Novo Nordisk transform its IT operations and create world-class end-user experiences and drive efficiency across its workforce, the company said in a statement.

HCL will implement a multi-lingual and omnichannel digital workplace solution for Novo Nordisk.

Using the knowledge-centred service methodology and its automation and self-service capabilities, HCL will support over 48,000 end-users in 20 languages, across 58 countries and offer on-site IT services throughout the United States, Asia and Europe.

