Guwahati, Feb 20 (PTI) HCL Technologies will select at least 500 students from Assam and other northeastern states for its early career programme, Techbee, to train them for IT-related jobs, an official said on Saturday.

Students, who have completed Class XII in 2019 and 2020 or appearing for 12th standard exams in 2021 with mathematics or business mathematics, are eligible to appear for an entrance test for the work-integrated higher education programme, the company's corporate vice president Srimathi Shivashankar told reporters here.

The initiative contributes to the "Skill India" mission of the government, she said.

Eligible candidates will have to appear for an online career aptitude test, and those who clear the exam would be invited for an interview, after which HCL will issue offer letters to selected students, the official said.

The programme prepares students technically and professionally for entry-level IT jobs in HCL where candidates undergo extensive 12-month training to become software engineers, Shivashankar said.

HCL started this initiative in 2016 to hire students and enable them to achieve financial independence at the start of their career. So far, over 3,000 students have completed the TechBee programme.

After successful completion of the one-year training programme, students earn a salary in the range between Rs 1.70 lakh and 2.20 lakh per annum, depending on the job roles like software engineer, infrastructure management, design engineer or digital process associates, the official said.

Enrolled students will get a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month, she said.

While working at HCL, students can enrol in higher education programmes offered by institutions like BITS Pilani and SASTRA University.

The fee for the training programme is Rs 2,00,000, excluding taxes.

During training, students who score 90 per cent and above get a full fee waiver and those who score 80 per cent and above get a 50 per cent waiver of the programme fee, Shivashankar added.

