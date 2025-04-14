New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) HCLTech on Monday said it has integrated NVIDIA AI Enterprise and Omniverse with its GenAI solutions to drive faster AI adoption for enterprises.

These integrations are designed to accelerate AI adoption in enterprises by optimising software development and boosting engineering productivity, a company statement said.

"HCLTech has integrated NVIDIA AI Enterprise with its GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, and NVIDIA Omniverse with its physical AI solution, SmartTwin.

'The NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, including NVIDIA NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices, along with the NVIDIA Llama Nemotron model family and NVIDIA AI Blueprints, will enable HCLTech's AI Force enterprise users to achieve accelerated release timelines, improved code quality and enhanced operational efficiency across coding, testing, legacy modernisation, and process optimisation," it said.

HCLTech's SmartTwin platform will use NVIDIA Omniverse to help businesses create interoperable data pipelines on OpenUSD, integrate third-party engineering tools, and run high-fidelity virtual simulations. This approach speeds up product launches, reduces costs by optimising processes, and minimises the need for physical prototypes.

"With the integration of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse technologies, HCLTech's AI Force and SmartTwin platforms can help businesses rapidly integrate AI and simulation technology into their operations," said John Fanelli, Vice President - Enterprise Software at NVIDIA.

