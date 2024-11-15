New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) IT company HCLTech in collaboration with American software firm ServiceNow on Friday inaugurated a dedicated AI lab at its Noida campus.

Customers can test, navigate and expand innovative solutions tailored to specific challenges within their industry at the facility, a company statement said.

The company will introduce the same experiences at the existing HCLTech AI & Cloud Native Lab located in London, it said.

"Our expanded partnership with HCLTech will help us to accelerate AI adoption for more customers in the UK and India. These Labs will help empower customers to take control of their AI investments and unlock new levels of productivity and profitability across the enterprise," said Michael Park, SVP and Global Head of AI GTM at ServiceNow.

The labs use HCLTech's top-tier and established methodologies to assist clients in their journeys through generative AI (GenAI) and agentic AI with ServiceNow, enhancing efficiencies in enterprise service management and various industry sectors, the statement said.

