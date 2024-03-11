Hamirpur (HP), Mar 11 (PTI) Over 200 people in the Tauni Devi area of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district are suffering from diarrhoea, with a surge in cases over the past two days, officials said on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hamirpur Dr R K Agnihotri said 128 new cases of diarrhoea were reported in 27 villages of 12 panchayats in the Tauni Devi on Monday, taking the active caseload of such patients in the area to 213.

Agnihotri said four diarrhoea patients have been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the cause behind the disease spread is yet to be known and the Jal Shakti and Health Department has taken water samples from nearby drinking water sources and has sent them for testing, the officials said.

The patients also complained of stomach ache and dysentery, they said.

After a spike in cases, the health department took immediate steps after receiving information about the spread of diarrhoea in some villages of the Taunidevi area, the CMO said.

So far 26 teams under the supervision of Block Medical Officer Dr Abhineet Sharma have visited the 27 villages where the cases were reported, Agnihotri said.

The CMO said essential medicines, ORS packets and chlorine tablets are being distributed to the people in the area. Patients have been advised to drink water only after boiling it and take other necessary precautions.

The health department has taken four samples of water from the affected area and sent them for testing, he added.

"Three days ago I suddenly felt pain in my abdomen followed by vomiting after which I started taking medicines at home but when I got to know that diarrhoea has spread on a large scale, I went to a hospital on Monday," a male patient in his thirties told PTI.

Most of the patients are from the villages of Gwaradu, Lohakhar, Tauni Devi, Chahad, Tapre, Bari, Mahade, Ghalot, Siswa, Barin, Khandehra, Ladayoh and Jhanikkar villages, the officials said.

Some water samples from old water sources have been collected and sent for testing and the picture would be clear are the reports, said Junior Engineer of Bari Section of Jal Shakti Department Nitin Bhardwaj.

The department has also started chlorinating the water sources, he added.

