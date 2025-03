Amaravati, Mar 26 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heat waves for 108 mandals across the state on Wednesday.

"Out of the 108 mandals, 15 in Srikakulam district, 21 in Vizianagaram district, 10 in Parvathipuram Manyam district, and eight in Alluri Sitaramaraju district are likely to experience heatwave conditions," said APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh in a release.

Additionally, seven mandals in Anakapalle and Kakinada districts, three mandals in Konaseema and Guntur districts, 13 in East Godavari district, five in Eluru district, two in Krishna district, six in NTR district, and eight in Palnadu district are expected to be affected by the heat waves.

On Tuesday, maximum temperatures were recorded at 41.6 degrees celsius in Rudravaram in Nandyal district, 41.1 degrees celsius in Darimadugu in Prakasam district, and 40.9 degrees celsius in Somasila in Nellore district.

Similarly, Puthanavari Palli in Annamayya district, a village in Chittoor district, and Atlur in YSR district registered temperatures above 40 degrees celsius, said Kurmanadh.

