New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has initiated a programme to support startups in the automotive industry.

The Hero For Startups (HFS) programme aims to identify and fund promising startups across the country that demonstrate the potential to transform the future of the automotive industry, the company said in a statement.

Under the programme, selected startups will get exclusive access to Hero MotoCorp's Research and Development facilities in Germany and India, besides the company's extensive network of dealers, suppliers and partners, along with mentorship, it added.

"Shortlisted startups will have the opportunity to work on paid Proofs of Concept (PoCs) enabling successful PoCs to integrate their solutions into Hero's diverse product portfolio, unlocking valuable market exposure and accelerating the growth and visibility of their innovations," it added.

Commenting on the initiative, Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said, "Hero For Startups is our commitment to shaping the future of mobility and beyond through innovation, entrepreneurship and collaboration...it is a transformative platform that empowers India to excel on the global stage."

