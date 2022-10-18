New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL's consolidated net profit remained flat at Rs 84.31 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as per a filing.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 85.94 crore in the same period a year ago.

Also Read | Cyclone Sitrang Live Tracker Map on Windy: Tropical Cyclone Likely to Cause Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh; Check Real-Time Status.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined by about 6 per cent to Rs 1,051 crore compared to Rs 1,122 crore in the September 2021 quarter, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)