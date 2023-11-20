New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Global hospitality firm Hilton on Monday announced the appointment of Zubin Saxena as Senior Vice President and Country Head, India.

Zubin joins Hilton from Radisson Hotel Group, where he worked for over 8 years, most recently as the Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia.

He will be taking charge in January 2024 and sitting out of the Hilton's corporate office in Gurugram.

"Saxena will oversee Hilton's 25 trading hotels in India and lead the company's expansion in South Asia with 20 properties in the development pipeline. He takes over the position from Navjit Ahluwalia, who leaves Hilton after 6 years," a statement said.

Saxena's 24-year career in hospitality has included a 4-year stint at IHG as Director of Development for South Asia, and senior advisory roles with Jones Lang LaSalle Hotels in India and HVS in New York. Saxena has an MBA from Adam Smith School of Business, Glasgow.

