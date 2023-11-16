Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed energy department officials to formulate guidelines for the solar energy scheme at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting of the energy department, he said the present state government has announced to provide a 40 per cent subsidy to the youth of the state on the installation of solar projects capacity ranging from 100 KW to 1 MW and the department should implement this scheme and prepare the complete outline of the scheme.

Also Read | Cyclone Midhili Update by IMD: Deep Depression Over Bay of Bengal Likely To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm and Cause Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Besides providing self-employment opportunities to the youth, the scheme will also go a long way in strengthening the efforts of the state government to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026, he said in a statement issued here.

He reiterated that the government will purchase electricity for 25 years from the units established under this scheme, which will provide a stable source of income to the youth.

Also Read | Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Spy Action-Thriller Collects Rs 240 Crore Worldwide!.

The chief minister said the state government is promoting the exploitation of solar energy, and a target has been set to produce 500 MW of solar energy in 2023-24.

He said the government was working with commitment to environmental conservation, and various steps were being taken in this regard.

Production of solar energy is an important step in making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state and meeting its power needs, he said, adding that e-vehicles are also being promoted in the state, which would increase the demand for electricity in coming times.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)