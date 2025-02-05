Shimla, Feb 5 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched the state government's ambitious 'Swachh Shehar Samridh Shehar' programme.

He also launched the 'Citizen Service Portal' of the Urban Development department and said that the portal has been launched with an aim to provide an integrated end-to-end online solution to all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the state.

The portal, an initiative under the ‘One State-One Portal' could be accessed using citizenseva.hp.gov.in platform.

Under this program, various initiatives will be taken for cleanliness, environmental protection and waste management in the ULBs, he said.

Calling these initiatives transformative, CM Sukhu said nine essential services will be provided initially. Out of these, seven services will be in line with the needs of the citizens and two have been designed for the management of the ULBs.

“The portal will offer various online public services including trade license, property tax management, grievance redressal, booking of community places to the people. In the coming time, 45 services will be provided through this platform" he said.

The CM said that through the portal, ‘garbage IDs' of 2,82,000 households in urban areas would be created for garbage collection and bill issuance.

In future, all these registered units will be provided digital identity plates, he said.

“The government is continuously taking transformative steps to make the lives of the people easier and simplify the processes. Earlier, works were being done using traditional methodology in all the ULBs, but now we have changed our working style, which has also increased their efficiency,” the CM said.

“A comprehensive system has been developed in the state for collecting and disposing garbage. Modern facilities are being developed for scientific disposal of garbage. Parks, parking for vehicles and other facilities are being expanded in the ULBs. As a result, Shimla city has secured the first position in the Ease of Living Index in the country," he said.

A plan has been prepared to “use world-class technology to clean drinking water” in the state, Sukhu said, adding that a project will be started on a pilot basis in Shimla city, in which ozone and UV technology will be used.

He further said that from February 10, Samadhan Shivirs would be organised at the ward level to resolve public grievances in all the ULBs.

Awareness programmes will also be organised in all the ULBs for two months in the form of Clean City Prosperous City, the CM added.

