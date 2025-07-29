Shimla, July 29 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday launched the 'Him Bus Plus' scheme, which integrates identity management with cashless payments and offers fare discounts to commuters using Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses, including Volvo services.

Under the scheme, passengers will get a five per cent discount on fares, while a loyalty programme will provide cashback benefits based on monthly travel.

"To attract more passengers, Super Luxury Bus fares will be reduced by 15 per cent, allowing cardholders to avail up to 20 per cent total discount along with loyalty rewards," Agnihotri said while chairing a meeting of the HRTC Board of Directors and the Bus Stand Management and Development Authority (BSMDA).

During the meeting, four new IT-based systems developed by HRTC in collaboration with the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDTG) were also launched.

These include an online travel pass system for school and college students, government employees and traders, allowing them to apply online for concessional passes, pay digitally and receive RFID-based smart cards.

A digital bus inspection scheduling system has also been introduced to improve staff performance monitoring and ensure timely vehicle checks, with schedules sent via SMS.

A GPS-based bus tracking system has been launched for 82 buses in Shimla, and will later be extended to the entire HRTC fleet. A new platform -- Him Access HRTC system -- has also been introduced to allow more than 9000 employees to access their personal and salary details online.

To strengthen infrastructure, Rs 7 crore will be spent on the repair and maintenance of bus stands across the state. CCTV cameras will be installed at all terminals, and a modern bus stand will be constructed at Mandi Bharari in Bilaspur district.

Directions have also been issued to expedite the setting up of e-charging stations at bus stands and workshops to support electric buses in the fleet.

The deputy chief minister said, "To attract more tourists and increase revenue, Tourist Day Circuits will be introduced connecting major religious and tourist destinations around Shimla."

The Board also approved new revenue measures such as implementing an advertisement policy for HRTC tickets, website and mobile app, and piloting the operation of retail fuel outlets at two to three locations using HRTC fuel pumps.

A 'Dhaba policy' will also be introduced to empanel eateries along bus routes, with an emphasis on hygiene and commuter convenience.

On staff welfare, the Board approved a change in HRTC staff uniform colour from grey to khaki, in line with demands from employee unions. Due to delays in the tendering process, a cash allowance will be provided in place of one set of uniforms, and procurement will be completed within a month.

It was also decided to establish Automated Testing Stations under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode to ensure thorough checking of HRTC buses and generate additional revenue.

