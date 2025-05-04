Cricket

Latest News | Himachal Must Receive Its Rightful Share of Water, Says CM Sukhu

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the people of Himachal Pradesh must receive their rightful share of water.

May 04, 2025
Latest News | Himachal Must Receive Its Rightful Share of Water, Says CM Sukhu

Shimla, May 4 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the people of Himachal Pradesh must receive their rightful share of water.

His remark came amid a water-sharing dispute between the governments of Punjab and Haryana.

"Water is the most precious natural asset of Himachal Pradesh. The state produces 12,000 MW of electricity, yet what has Himachal gained from it?" he asked.

"The SJVNL has grown into a Rs 6,700 crore company but we need to ask: What has come back to Himachal? Punjab and Haryana are fighting over water but it's flowing from Himachal. What are we getting in return?" he further questioned.

Sukhu made the remark after inaugurating a parking facility at Sector 5 in New Shimla, built at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

He announced Rs 50 lakh for another parking facility, a community centre and a primary health centre.

Sukhu said, "My sister lives here and I spent my childhood in this locality. My political journey also began from here."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

