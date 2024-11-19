Shimla, Nov 19 (PTI) In order to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the grassroots level, the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP) project was launched in Himachal Pradesh under the Indo-German collaboration here on Tuesday.

Himachal was a frontrunner in the SDG implementation and was selected as the first state to pilot this partnership activity, said Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena.

Saxena also highlighted the unique geographical challenges of the state and emphasized the importance of addressing them, a statement issued here said.

He said that the state has achieved remarkable progress in green and sustainable development and this project would further focus on capacity building, knowledge sharing and stakeholder engagement.

Activities planned for 2024-25 include workshops, webinars and awareness programmes and topics like renewable energy, e-mobility and water conservation would be addressed through national and international webinars, the statement said.

Focus would be on integrated planning, capacity building, and resource utilization with regular monitoring and evaluation at the local level, said Principal Secretary Planning Devesh Kumar.

The SDG aims to end poverty with zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, Industry, innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate, aquatic life, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnerships for the goals.

