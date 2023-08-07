Shimla, Aug 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh State Handicraft and Handloom Corporation Limited will be renamed as Himcraft Corporation, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

The chief minister announced the new name for the state handloom corporation while presiding over a function organized to mark the 9th National Handloom Day here.

The rebranding is intended to enhance the functioning of the corporation and promote its products as a distinct brand in the market.

State government-owned Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation was set up in 1974 to assist artisans and weavers in skill development and growth, procurement of raw materials and marketing of products.

Chamba Rumaal (handkerchief), miniature painting, metal craft, Himachali caps are some of the products promoted by the corporation.

In a statement issued here, Sukhu said that the government is also mulling to introduce state-level awards for artisans in the handicraft industry.

The awards would be in three categories to honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions in the field of handloom and handicrafts, Sukhu said.

The chief minister also expressed concern over the estimated loss of Rs 8,000 crore due to recent torrential rains in the state, triggering flash floods and landslides and hitting the tourism industry.

"I assure the people that the state government is working diligently to restore normalcy, besides ensuring timely transportation of farmers' produce like apples and vegetables to the markets, and restoring the damaged roads," he added.

Industries minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the woolen products of Himachal Pradesh were of excellent quality and the state government was promoting the traditional cuisine, culture and handlooms of the state widely.

He said that Himachal handloom products will soon bear a new logo named 'Himcraft', which will be displayed on all its products.

